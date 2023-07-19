PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state was recently awarded a $750,000 federal grant to preserve the Old State House and Parade in the capital city.

The former State House, located on Benefit Street, was built back in 1760, back when Rhode Island was still a colony, according to the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission (RIHPHC).

The brick-and-brownstone building was where Rhode Island’s General Assembly renounced it allegiance to King George III back in May 1776, two months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The RIHPHC said the Old State House’s historic landscape, dubbed the Parade, consists of a sloping lawn that faces North Main Street and descends to brownstone steps.

Old State House and Parade from Roger Williams National Memorial (Courtesy: Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission)

When the current R.I. State House on Smith Hill opened back in 1901, the Old State House became the temporary home of the Sixth Division District Court.

Today, the historic building serves as the RIHPHC headquarters.

The federal funding will be used to restore the building and its surrounding landscape to its former glory and preserve it for generations to come.

The Old State House and Parade is one of 20 cultural resource preservation projects that received federal funding ahead of the nation’s Semiquincentennial, which will take place July 4, 2026.

Sen. Jack Reed, who helped secure the federal grant, said the historic building is one of six surviving Colonial-era state houses in America.

“This federal funding will support research and restoration efforts,” Reed said. “It will compliment continued state restoration investments in saving this historic, architectural and cultural gem.”

“As the nation gears up to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, it is important that we preserve our past,” he continued.

The Old State House and Parade is expected to be completely restored by fall 2025, according to the RIHPHC.

“This federal grant, combined with the state’s ongoing support, demonstrate a wide-ranging commitment to preserving the Old State House and Parade,” RIHPHC Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy said. “This project will ready the Old State House and Parade for … the Semiquincentennial, when we will share the stories of Rhode Island’s role in the founding of our nation.”