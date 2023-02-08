PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Island restaurant is doing its part to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

12 News spoke with Melih Bektas, owner of Golden Crust Pizza in Providence, about their efforts to help.

Bektas said it all started by immediately calling friends and family asking how they can help and that was when they began accepting donations to send to Istanbul.

“We were amazed at the help coming from Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, it was all at the airport and then we realized the planes are not going to be enough,” Bektas said.

The restaurant helped organize and label boxes full of goods to send over including blankets and diapers. Bektas said they’re now focused on getting clothing, such as underwear, and sleeping pads.

Bektas and others rented trucks to transport the donation boxes from Rhode Island to Boston’s Logan Airport but he said more help is needed telling 12 News he even reached out to Senator Jack Reed for assistance in ensuring the donations can get closer to the area hit the hardest.

“Everyone is willing to help, that’s for sure,” Bektas added.

Bektas said if the United States Air Force can get involved by utilizing a base that’s closer to Adana, a city in the southeastern part of Turkey, it would help speed up the process.

In the meantime, Bektas has been in contact with the Turkish government to ensure the goods will be received and brought where they’re needed.

Bektas said the restaurant will hold another donation drive next Monday.