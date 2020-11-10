RI restaurant owner forced to close because of COVID denied state assistance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of a Providence restaurant tells 12 News he’s frustrated with the state after his business was deemed ineligible to receive grant money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Raimondo issued a stay-at-home advisory for all residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights. She said on Fridays and Saturdays, the start would be extended to 10:30 p.m.

Raimondo also ordered restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms at those times, though they can still offer takeout services past 10 p.m. These new restrictions are slated began Sunday and will last for at least two weeks.

Her reasoning, she explained, was that the later in the night it gets, people tend to let their guard down more and that’s when the virus spreads.

“Truthfully, it’s unavoidable when you have food and drink and people getting together,” Raimondo said. “The later the night goes on, the more people put their guard down.”

Raimondo said restaurants and bars that demonstrate a loss of business due to the early closure will be eligible for grants as low as $2,000 and as high as $10,000.

“They will simply need to attest, self-attest that they were affected by the early closure,” Raimondo said.

Brendan McCaughey, owner of Nolan’s Corner Pub in Providence, said he was pleased to hear that the Division of Taxation would be making grant money available to restaurants and bars.

McCaughey shuttered his business back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and re-opened mid-August.

He tells 12 News when he went to the Division of Taxation’s website to apply for state assistance, he was frustrated to learn the five-month closure of his business affected the eligibility of his application.

“They are going back and they are looking at tax records from July, August and September and because I was voluntarily closed in July for the public good, I’m ineligible for this grant,” he explained.

When he called Rhode Island Commerce for answers, he said the customer service representative on the other end was unable to help him.

“Basically, she said ‘I was just going through this for the first time and it does seem like you’re ineligible.’ I said ‘Who can I talk to?’ She said, ‘I don’t know.'”

12 News reached out to Rhode Island Commerce regarding McCaughey’s situation and was referred to Tax Administrator Neena Savage regarding the grant requirements.

In a statement, she said, “Restaurants such as Nolan’s would be eligible for the Restore Rhode Island grant program which is administered under the Commerce Corporation and may be eligible to receive grants up to $30,000.”

McCaughey said he applied for the Restore Rhode Island grant twice and was awarded $4,500 each time. He said he had planned on using funds from the latest grant to pay his employees, who are losing money because of the earlier closing time.

This grant process is a slap in the face of all the late night establishments that are most affected by the 10:00 closing. And does zero to help the employees who make most of their money during that time https://t.co/llXbJ4RE7q — Brendan McCaughey (@bmccaughey) November 9, 2020

“Don’t tell me you’re going to help and then pull the rug out five days later when you release this grant, that’s useless and not at all what the governor said it would be at the press conference,” McCaughey said.

McCaughey said as much as 90% of his sales happen after 10 p.m. He said he’s worried the stay-at-home advisory will result in him closing his restaurant again until after the winter months.

