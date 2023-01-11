PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state is seeking ideas for the Shephard Building on Westminster Street as the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and the University of Rhode Island (URI) Providence Campus prepare to move out.

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration, said the six-story building is worth roughly $10 million.

Hart said the building once housed a department store but has been owned by the state since 1995.

“We are committed to finding the best use for this property, whether that be residential, retail, research, commercial, a combination of those options, or a public-private partnership,” Department of Administration Director James Thorsen said.

The building is currently home to RIDE’s administrative offices, as well as a URI-run child development center.

Hart said RIDE has already put in a request to lease space at another location, while URI will search for a more “appropriate space” for its campus.

“URI and the state are committed to maintaining the child development center at another Providence location without any interruption of service to families,” Hart said.

Those who have an idea for the building are asked to submit it online prior to Feb. 1.

If the building is put up for sale, Hart said the school year will not be disrupted.