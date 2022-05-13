CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — If you’re planning on taking a trip next summer, you’ll need to make sure you’ve upgraded to a Real ID before boarding a flight or entering a federal facility.

The deadline to get a Real ID is May 3, 2023. The deadline was originally Oct. 1, 2021, but it was becoming clear that many people wouldn’t make it, in part because of the pandemic.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding everyone of the deadline a year in advance. The DMV began offering the Real ID service back in December 2018, and since then, more than 285,000 licenses have been issued, covering an estimated 34% of state drivers.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

Anyone looking to scheduled an appointment to obtain a Real ID can learn more about the service online.