RI receiving grant to prevent pool, spa drownings

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is receiving a six-figure grant from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) aimed at preventing pool and spa drownings.

Rhode Island, two other states and two other cities were all named for grants Tuesday morning as part of the commission’s Pool Safely program.

Rhode Island, Florida, Virginia and the City of Columbus, Ohio, are each receiving $250,000. The city of North Las Vegas is receiving $123,532.

The cash will go towards education, training and enforcement of pool safety requirements at state and local levels.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz originally drafted the 2007 legislation that sets aside funding.

Rep. Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) said drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths among preschool-age children.

