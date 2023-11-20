PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s iconic Independent Man won’t be taken down for repairs before Thanksgiving as the state originally planned, 12 News has learned.

The statue, which sits atop the R.I. State House and watches over the capital city, will now be taken down in early December, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee.

This will be the second time in Rhode Island history that the Independent Man will be removed for repairs.

McKee made the decision to have the statue temporarily removed after drone footage revealed a crack in its marble base. He said the Independent Man will be restored and then temporarily put on display before returning to the top of the State House.

The Independent Man’s current condition was recently assessed, according to McKee’s spokesperson. The statue was determined to be in good shape for the removal process, which will involve hoisting it from the top of the State House via crane.

The statue is now surrounded by protective scaffolding in preparation for the big move. The exact date for the statue’s removal has not yet been determined.

The Independent Man was designed by artist George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Company of Providence. It’s covered in gold leaf, stands 11 feet tall and weighs more than 500 pounds.

The Independent Man was last removed from the State House in 1975.