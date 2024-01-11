PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Housing has proposed putting up dozens of temporary homeless shelters on vacant land off Victor Street near the well-known strip club Foxy Lady in Providence.

State housing officials said the 45 single-room units, known as “pallet shelters,” would be built and operated by the House of Hope, a nonprofit provider of homeless services. The proposal must receive approval from the R.I. State Properties Committee, which is expected to discuss the idea on Jan. 23.

“We’re pleased that the development of this pallet community is moving forward,” Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said in a statement. “This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering well-being, dignity, and opportunity for vulnerable Rhode Islanders.”

Each pallet shelter is 70 square feet and is built with screened windows, fire extinguishers, smoke and CO2 detectors, electrical outlets, along with heating and cooling units.

A free-standing community room, ADA-approved combination bathroom and shower facilities, and a laundry room would also be offered in the area, which will be encompassed by a fence and accessible from Victor Street, according to housing officials.

The shelter community, being dubbed “ECHO Village,” would be staffed around the clock with access to onsite case management. Staff would also be made available to help residents with housing or benefits applications, job training. They would also provide health-related supports, like substance use recovery and mental health services.

Last October, the state announced it would pilot new pallet shelters in Pawtucket and Providence, in addition to adding shelter beds and creating emergency hubs to house homeless people in the winter months.

The project would cost an estimated $3.3 million, accounting for the pallets, construction, services, staffing, and any site improvements, according to housing officials. Funding would come from State Fiscal Recovery Funds and Community Development Block Grants, according ot the state.

Housing officials said the four-acre plot of state-owned land was chosen “for its proximity to transportation, services, and amenities, as well as its connection to municipal power, water, and sewer infrastructure.” The plot is tucked within the Douglas Street on-ramp to Route 146, roughly one block from the Foxy Lady.

Mayor Brett Smiley said he’s hopeful the shelters could help the city’s most vulnerable residents, as officials continue to work toward long-term solutions and more housing development.

“We have invested $4.3 million in making shelter beds, transitional housing and diversion services available for those most in need, and we expect to commit another $1.7 million in the current fiscal year,” Smiley said in a statement.

The land is part of Ward 4, represented by Providence City Councilor Justin Roias, who said the area has seen a “concerning rise in homelessness.”

“Rapidly deployable pallet shelters represent a dignified approach to providing housing, a vital measure in reducing homeless encampments in the North End and ensuring the safety of all our neighbors,” Roias said.

If the proposal is approved and the pallet shelters are built, housing officials said qualifying residents would be referred through the state’s Coordinated Entry System, which determines where to place people in need of shelter. Priority would be given to “highly vulnerable individuals who are unsheltered and historically have been unable to access emergency shelter,” according to state officials.

Advocates have been calling on the state to use pallet shelters for years. In October 2022, a similar proposal to build temporary units at the Pastore Complex in Cranston failed after facing sharp opposition from some city councilors and Mayor Ken Hopkins.

At least 19 other states have built pallet shelters, according to a 2022 Impact Report released by the organization Pallet. The two closest to Rhode Island include Boston and Burlington, Vermont.