RI priest remembers friend killed in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dan Pereira was someone who always wanted to give back to others, according to his longtime friend Father Joseph Escobar.

“His goodness, his kindness, his gentleness always showed through in what he did,” Escobar said.

Pereira was one of seven people killed in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire last week. Investigators working the crash said it’s one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

New Hampshire State Police said a truck pulling a flat-bed trailer was driving along Route 2 in Randolph when it collided with a group of seven motorcyclists on their way to a charity event.

Escobar said he had known Pereira since they were children.

“I got a call from his sister-in-law and I could tell by the tone of her voice something wasn’t right,” Escobar said. “Dan was the kind of guy who was a friend to so many.”

Escobar said he married Pereira and his wife more than 25 years ago and baptized his children years later.

According to Escobar, the former marine kept “Semper Fi” – which is a Latin phrase for “always faithful” – as a mantra for his entire life.

Funeral services for Pereira are planned for Friday. More than 200 riders from Southern New England are expected to attend.