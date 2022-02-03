RI officials negotiating new deal to revive long-vacant ‘Superman building’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials are in serious renewed talks about a potential deal to redevelop the so-called “Superman building” in downtown Providence, according to multiple officials, though it’s unclear how close they are to clinching an agreement.

The 26-story building at 111 Westminster St., long known as the Industrial Trust Building, has been sitting empty since Bank of America moved out in 2013, and its deterioration has become a black eye for downtown Providence.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, who has been involved in multiple negotiations regarding redeveloping the building over the last decade, said he currently has “the highest level of optimism to date” that a deal could actually come together.

“That said, until the deal is done, it’s not,” Pryor told 12 News, adding, “We are in the process of resolving remaining issues. It’s always challenging to determine whether all such issues will in fact be resolved — until they are, we cannot predict as to whether we’ll be successful or as to timing.”

Discussions are centered on converting the former office building into a residential property, though it’s expected to have a mixed-use component, as well. Pryor said a portion of the new apartments would be affordable housing units.

The building is owned by David Sweetser, a Massachusetts real-estate investor, whose company High Rock Development paid $33 million for the building in 2008. A spokesperson for Sweetser declined to comment.

Pryor said he’s spent months in “very constructive” conversations with Sweetser, and they are currently speaking daily. “We are making very good progress,” he said.

State officials are “market-testing” the financial assumptions in Sweetser’s plan for the building, and are “aiming to ensure that the owner has skin in the game, a meaningful contribution to his own project.”

Appearing on last weekend’s edition of former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino’s TV show, In the Arena, Gov. Dan McKee indicated that there are “heavy negotiations” under way over the Superman building, and said he was “hopeful that something’s going to happen there in the near-distant time frame.”

Providence City Council President John Igliozzi said he was briefed on the discussions a few weeks ago, and said his understanding is that officials are looking at using various state and local incentive programs to turn the building into a mixed-use development with apartments and commercial space.

“I’m cautiously receptive,” Igliozzi told 12 News. “This proposal is as good as any other one. … The devil’s in the details just like anything else.” He also emphasized that tearing down the building — a possibility that McKee among others has acknowledged — “is the last option.”

Pryor acknowledged state money would be needed to make the project’s financing work, but said the negotiations are partly centered on ensuring other investors make up part of the funding gap, as well.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said he has not been briefed on a new proposal for the Superman building, and said, “any plan that requires legislative action will have to be thoroughly reviewed by the Senate Finance Committee.”

“However, the Superman Building is an iconic, historical structure that has sat empty for far too long,” Ruggerio said. “A mixed-use development that includes a residential component could help reinvigorate Downtown Providence, helping to attract businesses and investment into our Capital City. I would welcome such a proposal, and think it should warrant serious consideration.”

Historic preservationists for years have called on state and city leaders to find a way to save the Art Deco skyscraper, which is the tallest building in Rhode Island. The Providence Preservation Society put the landmark structure at the top of its 2022 Most Endangered Properties list, released earlier this week.

Multiple previous efforts to recruit a new tenant for the building have failed over the last decade, including efforts by former Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration to lure Citizens Financial Group or PayPal there. Experts have said the building’s size, age and footprint make it a particularly expensive prospect for a redevelopment project.

