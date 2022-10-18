PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking a woman online, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said Tuesday.

Larry Spencer, 63, was accused of harassing and intimidating the woman in Maine through email and social media between March and September 2019, according to prosecutors.

Spencer and the victim had a prior relationship, prosecutors said. In March 2019, she filed a protection from abuse order which stated, “The defendant shall not post any direct or indirect threats about or concerning the plaintiff on social media/online,” but the harassment reportedly continued.

Spencer faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, followed by up to three years of supervised release.