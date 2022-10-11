BOSTON (WPRI) — The Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman nearly three years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Louis Coleman, 36, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday for the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.

Coleman was found guilty back in June following a month-long trial, during which prosecutors proved he abducted Correia from a Boston nightclub in February 2019.

Correia was out celebrating her birthday with friends when Coleman tricked her into getting in his car, according to prosecutors.

Coleman then brought Correia back to his Chestnut Street apartment in Providence, where he was seen in surveillance footage carrying her limp body into the building. Correia was never seen leaving the building in the days that followed.

Prosecutors said Coleman bought various supplies, including bleach, trash bags, duct tape, goggles and a suitcase at Walmart the next day. Coleman would later be spotted rolling the suitcase out of his apartment building.

Detectives were able to track Coleman’s car to Delaware, where he was stopped and taken into custody four days after Correia’s disappearance. Correia’s body was eventually found inside the suitcase in the trunk of Coleman’s car.

Prosecutors said Correia died of strangulation and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, torso, upper body and neck. Her autopsy also revealed that her BAC was three times the legal driving limit, and that she and Coleman had sexual intercourse.

The defense argued that Correia went willingly with Coleman, and her death was the result of a fight she initiated in the car on their way to his apartment.

But the jury didn’t buy it, and convicted Coleman on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. That charge could have carried a death sentence, however, prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty for Coleman last year.

