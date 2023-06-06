PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man is facing four felony charges after police say he admitted to breaking into homes to steal sex toys to give as a birthday gift.

Benjamin Nadrowski, 32, of Tiverton, was arraigned before a judge in district court Tuesday morning for two felony counts of entry of a building with felonious intent and two felony counts of attempted breaking and entering.

According to police, on June 2 officers were dispatched to a home on Power Street around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a suspicious person. A dispatcher told police a person was trying to break through a window.

When police arrived, a resident of the home stated while he was getting ready for bed, he observed someone standing outside of his window on top of a chair to try and get in through his bathroom window.

In court, police reported the resident said he confronted the suspect and told him to leave the property. According to a police report obtained by Target 12, the resident told police the suspect apologized and said he had the wrong house, before leaving in a white vehicle.

The resident described the suspect as a white male with blonde hair driving a white Kia.

About an hour later, the resident observed the same vehicle at the corner of Brook and Benevolent streets with the door open.

When officers approached the scene, they observed a man matching the description of the person trying to break into the home on Power Street earlier that night. Police say that person had a flashlight in his hands and was going through the dumpster.

Police say the man near the dumpster was positively identified as Nadrowski.

A police report notes a body-worn camera was activated.

Nadrowski was taken into custody and told police he had peered into the home on Power Street. He said he was “attempting to buy weed,” but said he realized he was at the wrong location when he was confronted by the homeowner.

Detectives then confronted Nadrowski about three other breaking-and-entering incidents from the week prior.

According to a supplemental police narrative obtained by Target 12, Nadrowski admitted to entering a home on Armstrong Street on May 27, and said he stole a “sex toy” from the bedroom of the home.

When questioned further, Nadrowski also told police he broke into a home on Furnace Street and stole two more sex toys from separate bedrooms of an apartment.

Nadrowski also admitted to attempting to steal a makeup palette from a home on Waterman Avenue, but dropped it and ran when a female tenant confronted him.

A police report adds that Nadrowski told police he was aware college students would be graduating and was in the area to try and retrieve items that may have been thrown out.

Nadrowski told police that he didn’t steal any items of value from the residences, only women’s sex toys he said he intended to give to someone as a birthday gift.

Due to the felony charges, no plea was entered in court.

The judge set bail at $2,500 with surety for the breaking and entering charges and $5,000 personal recognizance for the attempted breaking and entering charges, with conditions Nadrowski not go back to the residences and complete a mental health screening.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.

Tim White contributed to this report.