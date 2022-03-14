PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s getting closer for Rhode Islanders to “wave” goodbye to the state’s current license plates.

The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles and Gov. Dan McKee’s office launched the “RI State Plate Design Contest” to gather proposals for the new plates, and the four finalists will be revealed Monday afternoon.

The winning plate will become the new state-issued design, replacing the current blue wave design starting next summer.

The light blue wave on a white background with dark blue numbers debuted in 1996 and was slated to be replaced in 2006.

States are supposed to replace their standard-issue license plate every 10 years, but previous administrations postponed the redesign.

The new design has to visually represent Rhode Island and should be easily distinguishable from other states, McKee’s office said.

Once the finalists are unveiled, residents can go to the DMV’s website to vote on their favorite.