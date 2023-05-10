PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The McKee administration announced Wednesday the state is looking to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Rhode Island by 2035.

Rhode Island would join seven other states, including Massachusetts, in implementing a policy to control carbon pollution by cutting tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and SUVs.

“The Act on Climate put us on the clock for meeting major carbon reduction mandates, and it’s clear to me that Rhode Island will only meet the mandates by addressing the transportation sector head-on,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

McKee said he wants the state to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. He’s hoping to adopt California’s Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks standards in an effort to fight climate change.

McKee’s office said car manufacturers are already working to meet customer demand on the emerging regulatory requirements.