RI leaders to announce funding to address opioid crisis at 10:30 am

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Attorney General Peter Neronha will reveal funding meant to address the state’s opioid crisis Tuesday morning.

The announcement, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Attorney General’s Providence office, is the latest update in the state’s ongoing legal battle against opioid makers and distributors.

According to the attorney general’s office, the funding was recovered from opioid distributors.

In February 2021, Neronha announced the state would be getting $2.59 million from a multi-state settlement with one of the world’s largest opioid distributors, McKinsey & Company, for the firm’s role in “turbocharging” the opioid epidemic.

Rhode Island is also involved in ongoing litigation against Purdue Pharma, the maker of the painkiller OxyContin.

A federal judge in December rejected a proposed bankruptcy settlement from the company, which would have included a lifetime legal shield for the company’s owners, the Sackler family, something Neronha fought against.

“Far too many lives have been lost or devastated in Rhode Island as a result of the opioid crisis,” Neronha said in a statement. “While we recognize that nothing will bring those lives back or undo the pain and suffering so many families are going through, we remain committed to holding Purdue and the Sacklers accountable for the role they played in Rhode Island’s opioid epidemic.”