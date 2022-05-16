PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local leaders and nonviolence advocates will gather Monday evening to address the mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed the lives of 10 people over the weekend.

At least 13 people were shot Saturday after a gunman wearing body armor and armed with a rifle opened fire at a Tops supermarket.

The FBI said it’s investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the victims were Black, according to police, and the store is located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Monday’s news conference at 5 p.m. was called to “denounce and condemn the racist behavior” that led to 10 people being killed, according to a joint news release. It’s being hosted by Cedric Huntley, executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, and will also include Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and Gov. Dan McKee.

State Rep. Karen Alzate, chair of the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus, released a statement Monday afternoon in response to the mass shooting:

“The Rhode Island Black and Latino Caucus extends our deepest sympathies to the victims of, and those affected by, this vile display of hatred, bigotry and evil,” Alzate said. “As we learn more about this horrendous attack, it is apparent that we still have much more work to do on preventative mental health treatment and common sense gun laws to ensure these heinous attacks no longer continue in our society. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones and we emphatically condemn the unspeakable and racist evil that was sadly witnessed in Buffalo.”