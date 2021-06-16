RI leaders to announce statewide police body cam program at 10 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police may soon start wearing body cameras as state leaders get ready to lay out their plans for the program.

Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and Attorney General Peter Neronha are holding a 10 a.m. news conference on Wednesday to announce funding for the body camera program through the state budget.

12 News plans to stream the announcement live right here on WPRI.com.

Last week, R.I. State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni told Target 12 Investigator Tim White that 155 state police troopers would be outfitted with the cameras, and the same number would be installed in cruisers.

Though implementing a body-worn camera program wouldn’t be cheap, according to Manni. He told Target 12 that the cost of equipment and body storage would be about $2.5 million for five years, and that’s only part of it.

Manni said despite the cost, it’s a priority, especially as relations between police and the communities they serve have become strained in the wake of controversial use-of-force incidents.

“There is no secret that there is a general mistrust right now in 2021 for law enforcement agencies across the country, so we cannot afford not to do this. We must do this,” Manni said.

Manni added that he wanted to have troopers equipped with the cameras by the end of the year.