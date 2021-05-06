RI lawmakers to vote on multiple bills, including minimum wage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State lawmakers are set to vote Thursday afternoon on some key bills that would impact many Rhode Islanders moving forward.

The first bill the House will vote on proposes to gradually increase the minimum wage each year, starting next year, until reaching $15 per hour in 2025.

Another would require employers to pay workers with disabilities minimum wage at the least, which isn’t currently the case according to the bill.

The House will also take up a bill that would make the Rhode Island Promise Program permanent, allowing Rhode Islanders to go to two years of community college without paying tuition.

This is something that just yesterday Commerce Secretary Governor Gina Raimondo mentioned as a success story during her visit to Rhode Island. She said the Biden Administration was looking at implementing that in other states too as part of the Jobs Plan.

The House is also set to take up a bill preventing insurance companies from charging men and women different rates due to gender, and another that would eventually boost consumer education in high schools.