RI lawmakers to look at anti-bullying bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State lawmakers in Rhode Island will be looking at a number of bills later on Wednesday, and one bill aims to help students who are victims of bullying.

The act would create an anti-bullying bill of rights and Rep. William O’Brien says this proposal is personal.

The bill would strengthen protections for bullied students, requiring more enhanced training for teachers and administrators so they can better understand the effects of bullying and work so stop it.

It would also establish policies and procedures on how to handle reports of bullying.

O’Brien is also a teacher in the Providence public school system and says he has students affected by bullying, and the problem is getting much worse.

“Kids are committing suicide because of it and attempting suicide because of it. And when you see it happen… it comes, it gets very emotional for me to talk about, but I put this in for all the victims,” he said.

The House Education Committee is expected to meet Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to hear this bill and a number of others regarding the rights of students and teachers.