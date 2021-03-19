RI lawmakers to hear several gun-related bills Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. House Judiciary Committee is set to virtually hear testimony on a number of gun-related bills Friday afternoon.

Among the six bills relating to firearms, there are some that have been brought before lawmakers in the past.

One would ban the use of magazines that hold ten or more rounds. Another would ban the possession, sale, and transfer of “assault weapons” which are defined in the bill as semi-automatic shotguns, rifles, or pistols with certain magazine capacities, threaded barrels, or several other features.

There’s also a bill that prohibits the possession of a firearm on school grounds, unless the person is retired law enforcement, under contract to provide school security, or the person unloads the firearms and keeps it in a locked and contained in their vehicle.

Promponents of the bill say other states in New England have similar legislation in place.

The leader of the State Coalition Against Gun Violence says these bills will help keep people safe.

“These are bills to enhance public safety,” Linda Finn said. “They do not remove anyone’s ability to protect themselves, but they’re really to protect the public.”

Gun Rights Advocates say Rhode Island already has robust gun laws and that instead of creating new legislation, it would be better to enforce rules already in place. One advocate says these bills create a slippery slope and called them “deceitful.”

“They just keep pushing the envelope, pushing the envelope, and at the end of the day, it isn’t about safety, and that’s what has gun owners so frustrated right now, is that we just keep getting pegged the bad guy, and we’re not the ones committing crimes,” Brenda Jacob said.

Sponsors will have three minutes to speak on each bill and then three advocated who support the legislation and three who oppose it will also have three minutes each.

Then members of the public who signed up to speak will have one minute and 15 seconds to make their points. The Chairman says these rules were put in place due to about 250 people signing up to testify, and are designed to make the hearings as efficient as possible.

If you missed the deadline to testify in the 1 p.m. virtual hearing, you can also provide a written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee by email.