PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Your electric or gas bill can cost you a pretty penny and some Rhode Islanders are struggling with their payments.

State lawmakers are set to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday to start an income-sensitive tiered subsidy program.

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) aims to create a discounted price for customers whose household income is at or below 150% of the federal poverty line.

Anyone who is eligible to receive help through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or enrolled in Medicaid would also qualify.

Rhode Island Energy said in a letter to the House Committee on Corporations they’re ready to work to construct a viable path forward with the PIPP.

The George Wiley Center has urged the public to attend the hearing, which is slated for 4:30 p.m.

If the bill does pass, it wouldn’t be enacted until 2024.