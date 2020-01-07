RI lawmakers to begin 2020 legislative session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It is back to work for the General Assembly.

Lawmakers will return to Smith Hill Tuesday afternoon for the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

Gov. Gina Raimondo will soon lay out the direction she wants to see the state head this year.

Raimondo says it is likely recreational marijuana will be high on the list. Last year, she tried to move this along, but it did not go anywhere.

Instead, the General Assembly worked on fine-tuning the medical marijuana industry in the state, going from three dispensaries to nine and raising the licensing fee to half a million dollars.

Raimondo supports legalizing recreational marijuana, but legislative leaders do not. It is just one example of the contention between the two that could carry into this year.

On a different note, the Rhode Island Veterans Home deficit has lawmakers’ attention.

The nursing home for wartime veterans had stopped food services for visiting family members.

It was a service offered at the previous building, one that the veterans pay nearly 80 percent of their monthly income to stay at.

Lawmakers on both sides say they want it looked into.

The session begins at 4 p.m.