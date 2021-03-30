RI lawmakers push for state to follow federal lead in tax break for unemployment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after the Rhode Island Department of Revenue announced it will be taxing unemployment benefits in full, two state representatives began drafting legislation to change that.

A federal tax exemption was included in the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law earlier this month.

Deputy House Speaker Charlene Lima and Rep. David Morales argue the state should follow the federal government’s lead to help struggling Rhode Islanders.

“We need to make our citizens as whole as possible,” Lima said.

Their bill seeks to create a state tax break for unemployment benefits, modeled after the exemption at the federal level, according to Lima.

“For people who collected unemployment, the first $10,200 would not be taxable,” she explained.

It also follows the federal adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than $150,000, Lima added.

She said eliminating tax on a portion of unemployment benefits will help Rhode Islanders who’ve already suffered hardship.

“They would have an extra $500 to $600 by not having to pay the state tax on it,” Lima said. “I think we should try to get into people’s hands every dollar we possibly can.”

12 News reached out to Gov. Dan McKee’s office for comment, and spokesperson Andrea Palagi responded, “Governor McKee wants to provide Rhode Islanders with as much relief as possible during this pandemic. He and his team look forward to reviewing Deputy Speaker Lima’s legislation.”

Rhode Island and Massachusetts are two of only 13 states that fully tax unemployment benefits, according to a report by CNBC.

Senate Republicans announced Tuesday they plan to draft similar legislation, while Lima said her bill will be introduced in the House next week. It’s too soon to say whether it will pass the General Assembly, but Lima said she’s received support from several other state representatives.