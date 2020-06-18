RI Lawmakers push for better protection in nursing homes

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Although the numbers are down in Rhode Island, there is an urge to better protect the state’s most vulnerable population in the wake of COVID-19.

Nursing home residents are the most vulnerable to the virus and now Sen. Maj. Whip Maryellen Goodwin and Rep. Scott Slater are pushing for reforms of those centers after they have been hit hard by the virus.

The state says roughly 75% of the reported deaths in the Ocean State have come from nursing homes.

Goodwin and Slater are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday to push for passage of the “Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act” which calls for a change to the status quo of nursing homes in the state.

Currently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid place the Ocean State 42nd in the country in terms of average hours-of-care nursing home residents receive. Goodwin and Slater say Rhode Island is the only state in New England without minimum staffing standards and they want that changed.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has acknowledged staffing shortages in group homes which prompted her decision to bring in the National Guard to assist staff where needed.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott addressed nursing homes saying her team is monitoring these centers on a daily basis.

“There have been some individual homes that have had infection control issues cited in previous surveys,” she said. “But the challenges they have faced with COVID-19 have much more to do with how infection this virus is.”

The National Guard is scheduled to be in nursing homes until the end of the month but that could be extended.