PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Guns will be a big topic of discussion Monday on Smith Hill.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on more than 24 bills concerning gun control, including an assault weapons ban proposed by Gov. Dan McKee and Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The ban on assault rifles has been the topic of conversations since McKee and other state lawmakers introduced the bill back in January.

The legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, and transfer of assault weapons. Violators would face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 and the guns would be confiscated.

This comes in the wake of three mass shootings in America in just the past month: Louisville, Nashville and Alabama.

Gun rights advocates say the state is using law-abiding citizens as pawns in the issues.

“What we often hear when we are proposing new legislation is we’re turning law-abiding citizens into criminals. That’s not what this legislation does and it’s not what any previous legislation has done,” Neronha said following the Nashville shooting.

In 2022, McKee signed three high-profile gun control measures into law, including the ban on high-capacity magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and raising the age to buy a gun or ammunition from 18 to 21.

McKee had previously filed a proposed assault weapons ban in 2021 but it never got a vote.