EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the I-195 West bypass lanes open, local businesses are looking to bounce back.

Last week, Gov, Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to eat and shop local this holiday season, noting the impact the Washington Bridge shutdown has had on businesses and their workers.

He and Mark Hayward from the U.S. Small Business Administration said small business loans will soon be made available after SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman signed McKee’s request for assistance.

To help facilitate those, a business recovery center will be opening Tuesday morning at the Weaver Library in East Providence.

McKee and Hayward will be joined by other local and federal officials at the 10:30 a.m. launch.

In the meantime, the R.I. Commerce support line is 521-HELP.