PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Rhode Island Superior Court judge was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Target 12 has learned.

Judge Richard Licht, who also served as lieutenant governor from 1985 to 1989, was hit on Smith Street while leaving the Rhode Island State House, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told Target 12.

Licht turns 75 next month. He was appointed to the Rhode Island Superior Court in 2014 by then-Gov. Lincoln Chafee after serving as Chafee’s Department of Administration director.

Providence Police Sgt. David Girard declined to identify Licht, but did confirm that a male pedestrian was struck at 6:07 p.m. and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for his injuries.

It’s unclear whether the driver will be facing any charges. Girard said the incident is being investigated.

BREAKING: Superior Court Judge Richard Licht was struck by a vehicle while crossing Smith St. in front of the State House, according to multiple sources. I'm told Licht was conscious when he was transported to the hospital. Providence PD is investigating. https://t.co/jkHm9bho7i pic.twitter.com/VC5nqcroBJ — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) February 16, 2023

Eli Sherman and Sarah Guernelli contributed to this report.