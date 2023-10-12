PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island has opened an Israel Emergency Fund in response to the recent attacks led by Hamas.

The group said 100% of donations will go toward supporting the victims and addressing the unprecedented levels of trauma caused by the attacks.

“In times of crisis, we stand together. While our hearts break for the fallen and their families, we are proud that the Rhode Island community rallies to show support. We pray for peace and the safety and security of all those in Israel,” the group said in a release.

Over the weekend, Hamas gunmen stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing hundreds and wounding thousands.

Israel has since declared war on Hamas and promised to punish the Gaza Strip for the deadly assault by increasing airstrikes, as well as cutting off their access to supplies.