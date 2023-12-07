PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hanukkah is a time of celebration for the Jewish community.

But as the Israel-Hamas war rages on overseas, many Jewish Rhode Islanders are full of mixed emotions heading into the holiday season.

“Hanukkah is a celebration of light,” said Stephanie Hague, the chief policy officer of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. “It’s a celebration of people coming together.”

Hague told 12 News the Jewish Alliance is excited for the holiday, which begins at sundown on Thursday and lasts for eight days.

“This year in particular, we really want to focus on the Jewish community coming together during hard times,” she said.

It’s been two months since Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel, leading the Israeli military to declare war on the Palestinian group the next day. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a significant spike in antisemitic incidents across the United States since then, and the local Jewish community is feeling the pain.

“What’s going on in the Middle East is scary and hard for a lot of different communities, for many different reasons,” Hague said.

However, she hopes to use this time of year to find joy.

“Despite everything going on right now in the world, I actually think the Jewish community is more eager than ever to have something fun to celebrate,” Hague said.

Hauge said she looks forward to seeing people celebrating the festival of lights publicly and proudly across the state.

“People will celebrate in their homes. People will celebrate with their schools,” Hague said. “But also in cities and communities everywhere.”

Those celebrations will continue over the next eight days and nights.

The Jewish Alliance is a co-sponsor of The City of Providence’s Hanukkah Spectaculah, a festive annual event that takes place in Providence’s Biltmore Park.

The free event begins at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, and will include art-making, food from PVDonuts and Bubbie’s, and a candle-lighting ceremony.