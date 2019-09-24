RI House Finance Committee to host hearing on IGT contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island House Finance Committee is set to host a hearing Tuesday to discuss the proposed contract extension for IGT, the Providence-based gaming technology company.

The current lease with IGT, formerly known as GTECH, was scheduled to expire in 2023. However, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced a 20-year contract extension to keep IGT through 2043.

Gov. Raimondo told Eyewitness News she was warned in 2018 that if IGT left Rhode Island, at least 1,100 jobs would be lost.

As part of the contract proposal, IGT would be required to employ at least 1,100 employees in Rhode Island and pay $25 million upfront.

Officials at Twin River Casino in Lincoln has criticized IGT in the past saying it has under-performed and they want a portion of the annual revenue.

The hearing is scheduled at 3:30 p.m.