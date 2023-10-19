PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A blood drive is being held at the State House on Thursday in memory of Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

Goodwin, who broke barriers for women at the State House over nearly four decades in the legislature, died in April following a battle with cancer. She was 58.

The blood drive runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Senate Lounge.

There are still plenty of appointments available. Individuals interested in participating in the blood drive should visit www.ribc.org and use Sponsor Code: 0996.