RI hospitals receive 2 new robotic systems to assist with operations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Lifespan debuted two new robotic systems Friday that will be used during surgeries and procedures.

The “da Vinci Xi” systems will be used at both The Miriam and Rhode Island Hospitals.

Doctors tell Eyewitness News that robotics is the future and allows them to be less invasive when performing operations.

“It basically allows us to do the surgery through small little cuts in the abdomen or elsewhere, so we can go in and do precise surgery with this technology,” Dr. Gyan Pareek said.

Pareek also said it allows doctors to move in “superhuman ways” and use better techniques that would not easily be done with the human hand.