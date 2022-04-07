PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Rhode Island Home Show is back this weekend in Providence.

Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza were on hand Thursday to kick off the four-day event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s great to be back here after a couple of years of not being here,” McKee said. “Rhode Island right now is geared up to really do some fantastic things to have the show here this year.”

The home show features a variety of experiences for people of all ages.

“I really liked the art gallery because of the fishies,” Lillian Kohring of Lincoln told 12 News.

“The fish ponds were her favorite part,” added her father, Mathias Kohring. Those ponds are located in the “Art of the Ocean State” exhibit on the east side of the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Although the Kohrings mainly attended for “The Garden Experience,” they were pleased with everything the event had to offer.

“It’s still a very nice show to go to. It’s a very nice display,” Mathias said. “We always think of it as an early taste of spring, you know? Coming in, touching actual grass and smelling the flowers and seeing what’s available.”

“It took everything I had not to just lay down in the flowers,” Lillian added.

In addition to the Garden Experience and Art of the Ocean State, attendees can explore the RI Flower Show, learn about an all-electric home at the Energy Expo, and discover hundreds of exhibitors, contractors and workshops.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, while those 15 and under are free. Tickets are valid for all four days of the show but a wristband is required for entry, which are available at the gate or online.

The show runs through Sunday, April 10.