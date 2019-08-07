RI Governor: Non-binary option coming to state ID’s

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon have the option of identifying themselves as non-binary on their driver’s license or state identification, according to Governor Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo said after hearing from the community, she is launching an initiative to ensure those who do not identify exclusively as male or female have the option of changing their gender on their license or form of identification.

In addition to “M” and “F” – meaning male and female – Rhode Islanders will soon have the option of choosing “X” to show they are non-binary.

“It is just basic fairness so that everybody can be treated equally and be recognized by the government for who they are,” Raimondo said.

While Raimondo said she wants the non-binary option to be implemented as soon as possible, she believes it will realistically be available within the next year.