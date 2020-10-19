RI Foundation commits $8.5M to strengthen efforts to eliminate inequity, racial disparities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s community foundation and largest funder of state nonprofit organizations is launching a new effort to eliminate inequity and racial disparities.

The Rhode Island Foundation announced the launch of its Equity Leadership Initiative on Monday, which includes an $8.5 million investment over the next three years.

The money will help strengthen efforts focused on diversity, equity, access, and inclusion. The Foundation will start its focus on racial equity first.

One effort of the initiative will be to “identify, cultivate, mentor, and seek access and opportunity for individuals,” who identify as Black, Hispanic, Latino, Indigenous, and Asian across all sectors.

The Foundation says this will help to place individuals in “established positions of influence” throughout the state.

Angela Bannerman Ankoma will serve as a Vice President and Executive Director, as well as a member of the Foundation’s leadership team.

In the coming weeks, the Foundation is also launching outreach and engagement efforts to learn more from members of the state’s diverse communities.

Community members will be involved in helping to decide the best ways to allocate discretionary funding and civic leadership resources.

Neil Steinberg, who serves as the Foundation’s president and CEO, says a community-wide focus on tackling these kinds of issues has been lacking and under-resourced but hopes this investment can start to change that.

“Addressing the underlying causes of inequity and working to eliminate disparities is one of our core organizational values, and has been an important part of our work for years,” Steinberg said. “It’s a lens that we use to make decisions about how we allocate discretionary funding and civic leadership resources.”

“Now is the time to commit to listening more, and doing more, and to hold ourselves accountable to this focus,” Steinberg added.