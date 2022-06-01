PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Community Food Bank is feeling the pressure of inflation.

Food prices have increased 10%, and Chief Philanthropy Officer Lisa Roth Blackman told 12 News that this has impacted their operations.

The Food Bank purchases approximately one-third of the 15 million pounds of food they distribute.

“You know it’s a huge piece of our budget is focused on purchasing, we purchase by the truckload so we really can leverage a dollar much farther than you can in the grocery store but nevertheless we’ve seen some of those costs go up as well,” Roth Blackman said.

The Food Bank is the centralized hub that distributes food to 150 locations across the state. Roth Blackman said many people who were unemployed during the pandemic have been able to earn income again, but because inflation has increased the cost of living, they’re still struggling to put food on the table.

That’s where the Food Bank steps in.

Food the organization receives in donations is also more expensive.

“We receive a lot of food in donations, some of which we have to pay shipping costs to get here, so those costs are up,” Roth Blackman said.

In May, the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) reported a staffing shortage. When asked if the Food Bank has experienced the same issues, Roth Blackman said their labor costs have gone up and it takes them longer to fill staff positions.

“That’s another factor in sort of keeping up with this level of distribution is making sure that we can cover all of the food costs as well as all of the staff costs to keep getting the job done,” Roth Blackman said.

The Food Bank was closed to volunteers for two years, but Roth Blackman said they’ve luckily been able to fill those volunteer shifts.

Roth Blackman said most food insecure people are low income. According to the Food Bank, about 18% of all households are food insecure in Rhode Island, with Black and Latinx families being especially hard hit.

The Food Bank continues to rely on the public’s donations to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Roth Blackman said the best way to help the organization is by donating funds, because they can purchase food by the truckload, and get it at a cheaper price than individuals can at the grocery store. They also use that funding to purchase healthy and culturally relevant food, including different kinds of rice, limes, spices, plantains and avocados.

For those who prefer to donate food over funds, the Food Bank mostly needs are rice, beans, pasta, tomato sauce, breakfast cereals, canned vegetables and fruits and snacks.