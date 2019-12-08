RI Food Bank hosts annual Holiday Food Drive & Open House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the spirit of giving, volunteers of all ages formed assembly lines at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for their annual Holiday Food Drive & Open House.

Guests sorted cans of food and produce, all while enjoying holiday music from a local a cappella group. But more importantly, they saw firsthand how the food bank is working to end hunger.

“Really, it’s an opportunity for them to show their kids the meaning of generosity and what it means to help the food bank. They get to see how much food is in the warehouse and they get to understand that their are people in our community who need this help,” Andrew Schiff, Chief Executive Officer of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank said.

Donations from Saturday’s drive will go towards the 53,000 Rhode Islanders the food bank serves each month.