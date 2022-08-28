EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular folk festival is returning to Rose Larisa park in East Providence on Sunday for its 8th year.

The Rhode Island Folk Festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts from the state and beyond

The free event, which starts at noon, is hosting more than a dozen performers this year, including Julie Rhodes and the Electric Company, who took the stage at this year’s Boston Calling.

Last year, more than 1,500 people attended the festival.