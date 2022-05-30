EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islander Abbie Westgate used to have baby formula delivered to her house regularly thanks to Amazon’s delivery subscription service.

But that all changed when she learned her subscription order couldn’t be fulfilled due to a shortage.

Westgate said she immediately panicked and ran to the store to see if she could find the baby formula she needed for her 8-month-old son Oakley.

“Anxiety doesn’t begin to [describe] what you feel when you walk through stores and the shelves are completely empty,” she explained.

She isn’t alone. Millions of parents have been scrambling to find their baby’s next meal months after Abbott Nutrition, the country’s largest baby formula manufacturer, issued a sweeping recall of its products.

Westgate tells 12 News she had to get creative during her searches for baby formula. She turned to her family from across the country for help, and they were able to ship her a few months supply of baby formula.

She also said she would wake up before sunrise and see if any online retailers had restocked their products.

“I signed on in the middle of the night to different websites to see if they have restocked overnight,” she said. “I was able to get quite a few cans of formula [that way].”

President Joe Biden has been working to increase baby formula production nationwide and has even allowed thousands of pounds of it to be imported from overseas.

Meanwhile, the shuttered baby formula factory at the center of the recall is expected to resume production later this week. But even so, federal health officials estimate that it will take until July for store shelves across the country to be fully stocked again.