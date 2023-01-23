PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday that it’s expanding the Address Confidentiality Program for victims of domestic violence.

The mail-forwarding service gives participants a unique ID number associated with a P.O. box address, which can be used in place of their home address.

“This program will help protect survivors’ personal information and enable them to continue to participate in civic life and other essential business,” Secretary of State Gregg Amore said. “I encourage all eligible individuals who are interested in the program to apply.”

To be eligible, a person must be a victim of domestic violence who’s had to move or is planning to move for safety reasons, according to Amore’s office. The victim’s immediate family may also be eligible.

Officials said the program is similar to what was previously offered for voting purposes only.