RI education commissioner proposes state control of Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Calling for “drastic action,” Rhode Island’s new education commissioner is aiming to use a 1997 law to take some level of control over Providence public schools.

The decision comes about one month after the release of a damning report by Johns Hopkins on the state of the city’s schools.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green made the recommendation in an agenda item for the state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, which is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Infante-Green proposes using authority of the 1997 Crowley Act, which gives the state power to take control of an under-performing district’s “budget, program, and/or personnel.”

The powers, according to Infante-Green’s recommendation, could include “assuming control of the District, the reconstitution of the Providence Public Schools and any other power (at law and in equity) available to the Council as may be authorized by law and as may be determined to be necessary and appropriate by the Commissioner.”

“Today marks the start of a new era for the Providence schools,” Infante-Green said in a statement. “I am making a clear recommendation to the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education to grant me the authority to take strong action to fundamentally transform a broken Providence Public School District.”

Around the same time the agenda item posted, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza held a news conference at Hope High School endorsing a state takeover.

“At the local level, we know we don’t have the power, the tools and the authority to bring about the transformational change that we need,” Elorza told reporters.

Elorza has lamented certain provisions of teachers union contract, which the state could potentially have more power to change.

“They have more influence over the contract then we do,” Elorza said.

He also said state control would allow qualified teachers to be hired faster and move resources around without too many “layers of bureaucracy.”

The Johns Hopkins report released in June was also critical of the teachers contract, which administrators told the researchers made it difficult to hire the best teachers and fire ones that were not performing well.

Rhode Island officials have looked at other examples of state takeovers, including in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Camden, New Jersey, where the states were able to fire under-performing teachers.

Elorza said there is still a ways to go in the planning process, which will include drafting a reconstitution order and creating a turnaround plan.

In a the end of the news conference, a Hope High School teacher emerged from the crowd to make an impassioned plea to the mayor for change.

“You see the signs on these doors, they say ‘asbestos, poison, be careful.’ This is where we’ve been living. For years,” said Betsy Taylor, who had tears running down her face. “I’m so upset. … nothing is being done that’s different. It’s a lot of talk.”

“It is not okay,” Elorza told her. “I can assure you that the results of this process will not be the same as the results of the process from 1993,” referring to a previous report on Providence schools.

Afterwards, Taylor told reporters she teaches 11th grade ESL but doesn’t have the resources she needs to do her job.

“Our hands are tied when we get here,” Taylor said. “And then the teachers are always the one that are villainized.”

