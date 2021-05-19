RI education commissioner asks Prov. superintendent to resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One week after a high-ranking Providence schools administrator resigned following an assault arrest, Rhode Island’s education commissioner is asking the man who hired him to step down.

“After conversations with Governor McKee and community members, yesterday the commissioner asked Superintendent Harrison Peters for his resignation,” said Victor Morente, a spokesperson for Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Peters has been under fire for hiring Dr. Olayinka Alege, a former colleague of his in Florida who had previously been accused of “popping” boys’ toes at a Tampa high school.

Peters acknowledged during a Senate oversight hearing Monday that he knew about the allegations before hiring Alege, but did not notify the hiring committee or Infante-Green. He confronted Alege about them and was satisfied with his response and the references he received from Florida, where no charges were filed in the toe-popping incident.

But less than a year into his tenure as Providence’s network superintendent, Alege was arrested by Warwick Police, accused of taking an underage boy’s shoe off at a gym and forcibly massaging his bare foot.

Calls for Peters to resign have been mounting, with several city councilors, senators and the teachers union president calling for him to step down.

On Monday night, Infante-Green’s office said she had not asked Peters to resign “at this time,” but she met with Gov. Dan McKee about the matter on Tuesday. The state currently controls Providence schools, after taking the district over due to poor performance in 2019.

Infante-Green hired Peters to be the state turnaround superintendent, spearheading the effort to improve the school system. His hiring of Alege was part of a restructuring of the district’s administration last year.

This story will be updated.