RI Division of Taxation office reopens to the public

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Taxation’s Providence office is back open after the building was damaged during the riots earlier this month, the agency announced Friday.

Walk-in service was suspended and telephone service was limited after the office closed on June 3, however, business could still be conducted online and through email.

The Division of Taxation is still encouraging taxpayers to contact them by phone or email or use its website rather than visit in person to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We appreciate the patience that our stakeholders have shown during this time. We want them to know that starting today, our cashier window and our reception area will be open for limited walk-in/drop-off service, and all our phones will be staffed during normal operating hours,” Tax Administrator Neena Savage said in a news release.

The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Visit the agency’s website for more information.

