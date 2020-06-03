Breaking News
RI Division of Taxation office closed to public through Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Taxation’s office in Providence will be closed to the public through Friday after the building sustained damage in the riots earlier this week, the agency announced Wednesday.

While there will be no walk-in service and telephone service will be limited, those needing to conduct business can do so online and contact the Division by email.

“Although our office remains closed through Friday, June 5, we continue to operate, with certain limitations, and we continue to provide needed services for the State of Rhode Island, its taxpayers, and other stakeholder,” Tax Administrator Neena Savage said in a news release.

The Division will continue to issue tax refunds, as well as accept paper filings and payments by check through the mail.

Visit the Division’s website for more information.

