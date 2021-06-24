RI Dept. of Labor and Training warns of license verification scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) is warning residents of a phishing scam regarding professional licenses.

The email, which doesn’t come from a DLT email address, asks recipients to verify their license information on a fraudulent website.

Anyone who receives an email regarding professional license verification is advised to delete it immediately and not click any links or provide any personal information.

The DLT reminds Rhode Islanders to be cautious when providing personal information online.

