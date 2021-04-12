RI Dept. of Labor and Training call centers closed due to technical problems

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For many Rhode Islanders trying to make ends meet, two important call centers are currently down.

The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training said its Unemployment Insurance and Temporary Disability Insurance call centers are both closed due to “technical difficulties.”

According to DLT spokesperson Margaux Fontaine, there is a nationwide technical issue affecting VPNs, which has impacted the call center.

“The vendor is working on restoring service as quickly as possible, and the current estimate is that it will be resolved by the end of day today,” Fontaine told 12 News. “We encourage claimants to visit the DLT website to access numerous virtual resources, or to try calling again tomorrow.”

