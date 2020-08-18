RI delegation to hold 11:15 am news conference urging protection of Postal Service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the ongoing controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service, lawmakers on both sides are concerned over recent attempts to scale back service with less than three months until the general election in November.

In response to what they’re calling “systemic sabotage” of the Postal Service by President Donald Trump and U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline have scheduled a news conference at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday outside of the Corliss Street Post Office in Providence.

On Monday, the four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation penned a letter to DeJoy, saying any action to undermine the operations of the Postal Service is “unacceptable,” including reported efforts that affect hardworking postal workers and the effectiveness of the postal system.

DeJoy recently slowed delivery, reduced sorting machines and operating hours in some states, and decided that mail-in ballots will no longer be considered priority mail. Trump has defended his actions, calling him a “very talented man.”

The White House said it’s continuing to do go through with these changes in an effort to streamline Postal Service operations Trump calls “over budget.” Reuters reports the service experienced a $2.2 billion loss last quarter.

Democrats argue the cost-cutting measures can wait as up to half of registered voters are expected to vote by mail this November due to the pandemic. Lawmakers are worried the cuts will strain the system and the changes will only make it worse.

Rhode Island and Massachusetts both have primaries next month. Some voters have been seen hand-delivering their bail ballots, while unions say their members are seeing these impacts first-hand.

“I’ve heard a lot of people that have mailed things and they still haven’t received them five weeks later,” said Pamela Libby of Newton, Mass.

“They don’t have enough people to process the mail to get it to different areas,” one man added. “They just let it sit till the next day.”

The U.S. House is set to vote on legislation this Saturday that would prohibit further changes to the Postal Service.

Eyewitness News reached out to USPS Northeast for comment but has not heard back.