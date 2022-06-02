LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is waving in a new strategy to serve more riders.

The agency announced Thursday a new program called “Wave to Work,” where companies can subsidize RIPTA commuter benefits for their employees.

Lincoln-based manufacturer Greystone, Inc. is the first company to join the program and is subsidizing the entire cost of the benefit.

To improve access for employees using this benefit, RIPTA will deviate Route 54 (Lincoln/Woonsocket) to serve Greystone, Inc. starting June 18.

The company also received donated bicycles from the non-profit Recycle-A-Bike. The bicycles will ease the commute for employees struggling to reach the connection to Route 54 in Kennedy Plaza.

Participants will receive Wave smart cards to ride and there won’t be an implementation cost, according to RIPTA.

“I urge more companies to participate in this new commuter benefits program, as it benefits both the environment and the workforce,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

RIPTA is making the program available to all employers interested in participating and companies can choose to subsidize all or part of the benefit. Employees will have access to RIPTA statewide.