RI Comic Con canceled this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There won’t be any celebrities or crowds of costume-wearing fans at the Rhode Island Convention Center this fall.

Rhode Island Comic Con, originally scheduled for November 6-8, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers Altered Reality Entertainment announced on social media Monday.

But fans won’t have to wait until fall 2021 for Comic Con to return. Organizers are promising two events next year.

Altered Reality Entertainment said they are planning to hold a Rhode Island Comic Con “Summer Edition” at the convention center June 18-20, 2021, followed by the traditional event in November.

Fans who already bought tickets for this November will be able to use them next summer, according to organizers. Artists and vendors who have space reserved for November will also keep those reservations for the summer event.

The Rhode Island Convention Center was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients back in April. While it has remained largely empty so far, Gov. Gina Raimondo has indicated she wants to keep the extra beds on standby in case there is another surge in cases later this year.