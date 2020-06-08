1  of  2
Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy Watch Eyewitness News at 10
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

RI Comic Con canceled this year

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There won’t be any celebrities or crowds of costume-wearing fans at the Rhode Island Convention Center this fall.

Rhode Island Comic Con, originally scheduled for November 6-8, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers Altered Reality Entertainment announced on social media Monday.

But fans won’t have to wait until fall 2021 for Comic Con to return. Organizers are promising two events next year.

Altered Reality Entertainment said they are planning to hold a Rhode Island Comic Con “Summer Edition” at the convention center June 18-20, 2021, followed by the traditional event in November.

Fans who already bought tickets for this November will be able to use them next summer, according to organizers. Artists and vendors who have space reserved for November will also keep those reservations for the summer event.

The Rhode Island Convention Center was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients back in April. While it has remained largely empty so far, Gov. Gina Raimondo has indicated she wants to keep the extra beds on standby in case there is another surge in cases later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com